Watch: Dog Helping Clear the Traffic Jam is the Most Amusing Thing on Internet Today

After a long tiring day at work, we often get stuck in a long traffic jam. Be it a metropolitan city or a small town, it is common during rush hour. However, we can solve that problem on our own but this dog donned the hat of an efficient traffic officer, clearing the jam created by the herd of sheep is winning the heart of the internet. The video has been shared by industrialist Tansu Yegen on Twitter.

The now-viral clip opens with a herd of sheep stuck in the lane of their shelter. The dog then jumps over the sheep and tries to clear the jam. After a few frames, the sheep can be seen rushing inside the shelter and clearing the way for others to move as well. By the end, the dog can be seen down pushing the rest of them to move.

Tansu Yegen penned the caption of the video, “How to solve the traffic jam.”

How to solve the traffic jam😊 pic.twitter.com/aGXtEdRunc — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 11, 2022

Twitter users have flooded the comments section with their reactions. One of the users said, “Part of the sheepdog training for an Australian Kelpie, it’s called ‘sheep backing’.”

Part of the sheepdog training for an Australian Kelpie, it’s called “sheep backing” — The $8 weal Wabbit & Henry (@Burrow43) November 11, 2022

Another wrote, “The dog is a shepherd’s best friend.”

The dog is a shepherd's best friend 🐕🐏🐑🐐 — Fahad Alharbi . (@harbico3m) November 11, 2022

One more cyber surfer shared, “It is like a car traffic jam solved by flying cars.”

It is like a car traffic jam solved by flying cars.😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Rikutarou Prime (@RikutarouP) November 12, 2022

Another person added, “Correct way of solving traffic jams at the mouth of flyovers!”

Correct way of solving traffic jams at the mouth of flyovers! https://t.co/GzDuKyDDQI — rarajeev@Mumbai 2.O (@mumbai_2) November 11, 2022

Someone also mentioned, “It takes courage to overcome obstacles!”

It takes courage to overcome obstacles!!! https://t.co/gFmx6IpJe8 — Pwash (@PamelaW04214535) November 11, 2022

The video has crossed 3.3 million views since it was uploaded.

Earlier a video of an artist creating a magnificent painting on a road like an unfinished bridge and water flowing below it. The art left the flock of sheep confused and diverted their route towards the field.

