WATCH: Dog Imitates Injured Owner, Internet Calls It 'Unconditional Love'

Dogs are known as humans’ best friends and their most loyal companions. They often imitate humans and sometimes, the whole reaction makes for heartwarming online videos. Recently, a clip has been making rounds of a pet dog intimating his owner who has an injured leg. The video has been shared by the chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka on Twitter. It was originally shared by Tom Francis. The shared clip opens with a man limping as his right leg is plastered and is walking with the help of crutches next to his dog.

What astonished the internet is the dog, who has perfectly fine limbs, copied his owner and was also limping just to show sympathy towards his owner. The dog can be seen walking at the same pace as the man. The caption of the video penned by the industrialist read: “Dogs always follow their master…”

The overwhelming video has swelled the hearts of Twitterati. One of the users wrote in the comments section, “Always best and reliable companion. Acts like a family member.”

Another person said, “Such an obedient boy. Dog’s love for his master is incomparable.”

A third user added, “How cute! Only a dog lover will truly understand a dog’s unconditional love for his masters!”

Another user mentioned the dog was intimating with a wrong leg and quoted, “But using wrong leg.”

The video has crossed over 9.4 million views since it was uploaded.

There is no dearth of video on the internet that showcases dogs imitating their humans when they get injured. Earlier, a similar video made a buzz online. The video showed a woman cautiously climbing down a staircase after she injured her ankle. After a few frames, her pet dog is seen walking down intimating her move.

