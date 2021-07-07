CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»Buzz»WATCH: Dog Jumps into Pool without Knowing Swimming to Save his Human
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Dog Jumps into Pool without Knowing Swimming to Save his Human

Video grab of dog saving human. (Credit: Twitter)

During the interaction, the dog seems to be getting anxious as his master pretends to be uncomfortable in the pool.

Dogs are often referred to as man’s best friend. However, a pet dog also turned out to be a lifesaver for his human after he pretended to sink in a pool. It is worth mentioning that the black dog did not know how to swim himself but that did not deter him from jumping in the pool to save his master. The heartwarming video has been shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name SacManSpin. Till now the clip has crossed over three million views. In the caption of the now-viral post, the dog owner has revealed the name of his furry friend. He wrote, “Learned how much boogie loves me today.” At the end of the basic caption, the user has added a laugh out loud emoji and a blue heart.

The short clip begins with four people chilling in a pool. One man is seen interacting with the dog. During the interaction, the dog seems to be getting anxious as his master pretends to be uncomfortable in the pool. Soon after the man fakes drowning and the dog is seen running at full speed before he jumps in the pool. A woman in the background is heard saying ‘You are stressing him out’ to the man. As soon as the furry guy jumps in water his human holds him and both of them are seen hugging and loving each other.

The love-filled video touched the heart of the netizens and had them melted Boogie’s gesture. One user compared the four-legged guy’s run to Mickey Mouse running to save his girlfriend.

Many people also mentioned how their cats would react if something similar happened. Most people were of the opinion that the cat would barely be concerned in such a situation.

The video on Twitter alone has been liked by over three lakh people.

first published:July 07, 2021, 07:15 IST