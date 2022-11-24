Watch: Dog Kills Snake Found in Owner's Farm Equipment, Internet in Awe

Dogs are man’s best friend. This statement has been proven to be true in almost every scenario where a pet dog has to protect their parent. In every situation, a pet dog can be relied upon to handle it well. Whether it’s intruders or undesired creatures such as venomous snakes, dogs always help their owners eliminate the threat by attacking it ruthlessly. A video of a dog killing a snake on a farm after its parent partially pulled it out of equipment is going viral on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AF Ranch (@a.f.ranch)

The video starts with the farm owner, who is also the dog’s parent, trying to access the snake. When he fails to do so from one side, he tries to access it from another side with the help of a plastic pole. As soon as the snake seems visible enough, the pet parent whistles and commands the dog to devour the snake.

The dog then ruthlessly pulls the snake out and digs its canines into the reptile. It then starts to rapidly shake the snake. The snake tries to free itself, but its efforts go in vain and by the end of the video, the snake goes completely silent with no movement.

Shared on the social media platform as a reel on October 27, the video has gathered over 5.95 lakh and more than 16.9k likes. People in the comments section were full of praise for the dog.

A user commented – “He understood the assignment.”

Another user wrote – “Good dog!! He better sleep in by the heat tonight. And wake up to a glorious breakfast.”

A third user revealed that the breed of dog was Jack Russell and expressed – “I lost my faithful Jack Russel just over a year ago to cancer. I’m still brokenhearted. Your video brought back so many memories.”

