Watch: Dog Makes a 'Cute' Mistake by Confusing His 'Mamma' with Someone Else





Dogs are considered loyal animals as they go to any extent to guard and protect their owners. The internet is filled with sweet videos of canines. A video of a hearing impaired dog who mistook a man for the husband of its owner is the latest such video to go viral.

The 25-second clip shared on Reddit shows the dog chasing a man even as its owner runs behind him

The canine in the video can be seen running behind the man till the woman lunges to grab it. Then the woman and her hearing impaired dog starts walking in the direction of the person holding the camera.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote that it was adorable. Another netizen said, “That is so cute, I love his reaction at the end oh shit! I thought that was you Mum!”

One Reddit user said that he was happy to see the dog coming back with the woman.

“JESUS! WHO THE-oh! Hey mama! It’s you! How’d you get here? Let’s go,” said one person.

Earlier this month, a video of a dog helping his owner during the workout did rounds on the internet. The video shared on Twitter left netizens in awe of the dog.

couldn't ask for a better training partner

(magnusthetherapydog IG) pic.twitter.com/xGFa5Rit6M — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 9, 2020

Responding to the clip, one user wrote, “A pawsonal trainer,” while another said the video made his day. Many Tweeple called the canine cute.



