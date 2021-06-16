If you believed that the craze of social media was limited to humans, you might just have to give it another thought. A viral video of a female dog making rounds on the internet features it recording a TikTok video with a mobile phone placed on a tripod- all by herself. The video starts with the Australian Shephard name Secret adjusting the camera with its nose before jumping and moving in a circular motion in the video.

Secret’s cute antics were first posted on TikTok where they were received with an overwhelming response and became viral. Later, the video was also shared on Instagram by Secret’s human friend Mary. In the caption shared along with the post, Mary described that she had been trying to teach Secret how to take her own pictures and video and she finally managed to do it.

This cute video of Secret is surely going to put a smile on your face.

This video featuring Secret’s antics have got over a lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours of being posted online. The comment section of the post has been flooded with lovely reactions of users who just can’t stop gushing over Secret’s overflowing cuteness in this viral clip. “Love the way she booped… that’s lovely," wrote a user reacting to the video. “This is the best thing I have seen all month, go Secret, “declared another fan of Secret’s cuteness.

This video was shared on the joint Instagram page of Secret and Mary.

What’s your reaction to this cute video?

In another similar dog video that had attracted people’s attention online, a smart dog was seen helping his owner in parking the car. The dog is seen sitting on the pavement behind the car, facing towards the driver. As soon as the car is about to touch the pavement, he barks instructing the driver to stop the car. The video has now got over 3.3 million views on Twitter.

