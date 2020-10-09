Watch: Dog Owner Makes Holes in Fence for Pets to Peek-a-boo on Hearing Car Horn

Pet owners will agree that their pooches are no less than their children. When it comes to dogs, the canines are not only extremely emotional but are also highly expressive.

In a latest video that has taken the internet by storm, a dog owner can be seen making two dog size holes in the garden fence. The adorable bit of the video is when the pooches hear the sound of the car horn and excitedly push their nose out of the hole and place their eyes on the holes made for the purpose. One can also hear the dog mom say, “hi…..hi babies.”

As per a report published in The Daily Mail, the adorable clip was originally shared on video sharing portal TikTok, where it managed to garner over two million likes and many comments.

However, now the video has been shared across platforms. A page named Pawsome Pets on Facebook has also shared the clip which will certainly make your day special. Most comments on the post are of heart and laugh out loud emojis.

One person, while tagging her friend in the comments, wrote, “You need these when you get a fence,” another person said, “this made me smile so hard.”

Meanwhile, a not-so-old video showed how a police personnel helping a dog cross the road. The video, which unsurprisingly took internet by the storm, also restored people’s faith in little acts of kindness.

In order to ensure the animal’s safety, the policeman stopped traffic till the time the dog does not cross the road. The incident took place in Mumbai and the video has been shared by a handle named The Better India.

#HumanityFirst This kind traffic policeman saw that the dog was waiting to cross the busy road. So he stopped the traffic to help him. Watch how patiently the doggo waits for the man to make way & then follows his directions to cross the road safely!VC: @streetdogsof pic.twitter.com/WFsCu8jRQo — The Better India (@thebetterindia) August 13, 2020

As expected, Twitterati was in all praise for the cop’s act. A user commented saying, “Respect to the cop for treating a dog with so much respect.... and respect to the dog for patiently following traffic rules.... sometimes animals are much more smarter than human animals.. ..,” another one who had most probably witnessed something similar wrote, “Seen something similar in Bhubaneswar although it was normal stop made by traffic policeman, saw a patiently waiting dog cross the road before the vehicles. Dogs are way smarter than some idiots on road..”

Respect to the cop for treating a dog with so much respect.... and respect to the dog for patiently following traffic rules.... sometimes animals are much more smarter than human animals.. .. — Swapna (@s_chi_mek) August 13, 2020

Seen something similar in Bhubaneswar although it was normal stop made by traffic policeman, saw a patiently waiting dog cross the road before the vehicles. Dogs are way smarter than some idiots on road. — Siddharth (@sidharthpujari) August 13, 2020

Another recent video clip posted on Instagram shows a husky named Riley, who is being interrogated at home.

The video clip shows the adorable dog’s reaction to being asked ‘who chewed the headset,’ is cracking up netizens. The video is captioned as ‘Who is guilty,’ the clip shows the owner questioning the dog about a headset which has been chewed and left on the floor.

The adorable husky’s guilty look as it is trying to gaze away from its owner, is winning hearts online.

