WATCH: Dog Parent Makes Backyard Racetrack for Pet in This Adorable Video

Dogs are wholesome to have as pets, not only are they loyal but their playfulness and behavior cheer your mood in an instance. Dog parents go above and beyond in making their pets feel pampered and cared for, ensuring that they are living their best life. In a video that's been doing rounds on the internet, a dog parent set the bar way high for others when they made a racetrack in their backyard for their pooches.

The paw-dorable video shows the moment of pure joy where two dogs are running around the racetrack made by their pet parent. The video was shared by @ginger_cat_and_visualz on Instagram on February 4.

The heart-warming video is split between two screens, one showing the close-up of dogs running through the racetrack and the other one gives the bird’s eye view of the scene. It starts with a dog running around the racetrack made by its parents by carving the snow in their backyard. In the bird view side of the screen, the same dog can be spotted hopping around in happiness through the huge racetrack.

Moments later, another dog can be spotted in the patio joining the first dog in the racetracks and they both can be seen running around together.

The video has been viewed more than 33,000 times and attracted a lot of positive reactions from netizens on the social media site. People are showering their praises for the cool idea.

One of the users wrote that this is a fun thing to do for your doggies, while another wrote that those animals must be very happy now. Another person commented, saying, "Your dogs are like: This is the best day ever!!" People couldn’t refrain from complimenting the parents for their hard work and called it 'awesome', 'cool' and even 'winter wonderland'. Some netizens also shared that they loved aerial view. Other people called them the 'best dog parent ever'.