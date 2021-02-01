Watch: Dog Patiently Waiting for Train to Stop before Deboarding is 'Smartness'

Dogs and their unmatchable smartness never cease to amaze us and the internet is a goldmine of such videos. These furry creatures have a way to brighten up your day and make you smile. Be it by their puppy eyes, playful nature or the way they get excited for their hoomans, there is no way we can’t fall for their adorable behaviour.

Another paw'dorable' video of a doggo has gone viral on the internet and people cannot stop being wowed over its smartness and patience. In the video clip that has been doing rounds on Instagram, a doggo can be seen patiently waiting at a passenger train’s gate in order to deboard at a station after it stops.

The brown pup is standing near the gate while we hear the passenger train announcement in the background. 'Please mind the gap', announces the voice and dog waits for the train to halt before it jumps out of it and runs away.

The video was posted with a caption that read, '2021 the year of smartness'.

Check out the video and this will definitely brighten up your day as well:

The video was shared by an Instagram user on January 28 and since it has been posted, the canine has been receiving a lot of love and praises for its manners and intelligence. The video appears to have been captured when the passenger train arrived at Kalva Station, on the Central Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

It has been viewed more than 9 lakh times and has garnered around a thousand comments.

In the comment section, one of the users writes that he had waited for him till he (dog) got down from that train and called the doggo 'adorable'.

Many people pointed out how the dog is more sensible than humans, who do not wait for the train to stop before getting down.

Another user wrote that the dog is smart and called it 'savage'.

One user wrote how ‘literate people’ should learn from him. One of the users wrote that the dog reminded her of the ‘Hachiko’ movie.

One of the netizens jokingly wrote that the dog should keep his head inside the train while travelling. And another user joked that the dog might get arrested for travelling without a ticket.

Another user wrote that while the year is 2021, the dog is living in 2041.

Many netizens also shared how they miss travelling in the Mumbai local trains as they have been prohibited to do so due to COVID-19.