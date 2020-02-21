Watch: Dog Playing Cricket Wins Hearts, ‘Best Fielder of the Year' Says Simi Garewal

A video shared by actress and talk show host Simi Garewal is creating quite a buzz on social media where a pet pooch can be seen playing cricket with children.

The canine is seen standing behind the wickets and running to get the ball as an active player of the match.

In the 45-second video, a girl can be seen batting while the furry dog is actively following the movement of the ball. The moment the ball is hit, the dog can be seen instantly running towards the ball to catch it.

The video highlights the great wicket-keeping skills of the dog.

Sharing the video, Simi said, “An award for the Best Fielder of the Year!!”

Since being posted, the video of dog playing the cricket has garnered over 4,000 likes and more than 1,000 re-tweets. A number of people took to the comment section to react to the video.

With such good wicket keeping skills, many users said that the dog may belong to the former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While some advocated for the creation of a Dogs Cricket League (DCL), others thought that the video was ‘cool.’ Here’s how people reacted to the video.

Best wicket keeper..

