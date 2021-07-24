WATCH: Dog Popping Balloons in Record-breaking Old Video by Guinness Goes Viral

In school, many of us, as kids, ran to the library before anybody else to get our hands on the latest Guinness Book of World Records. It was the pictures, mind-boggling facts, and unbelievable records that made the trip to the library worth it. The same kids now go to social media to learn about new, extraordinary facts. If you visited the Instagram account of Guinness World Records recently, you must have come across this video. It shows a Jack Russell Terrier named Twinkie trying to bag a world record for herself.

The old video shared by Guinness World Records will melt your heart with a topping of an inevitable smile. Hundred red balloons are attached to the ground, and the pooch just dives right into them as soon as her owner and trainer, Doree Sitterly, puts her down. She does not stop before each and every balloon is popped, flaunting her “popping power” in front of the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Record shared the video yesterday and in the caption wrote, “This pup’s so proud of her popping power.” The video quickly caught everyone’s attention and garnered more than 1,15,000 likes and counting. The comment section was filled with reactions of people in wonder and awe of the doggo super-excited to pop the balloons. One user wrote, “Don’t bring Twinkie to a birthday party,” with a laughing emoji. Another said, “This is the wholesome content I needed for today.”

There was one person who was certain this was the “happiest dog I’ve seen.”

Guinness World Records further wrote in the comments, “Twinkie and her owner Doree Sitterly from California, USA, achieved the fastest time to pop 100 balloons by a dog in 39.08 seconds in 2014..”

Twinkie beat the record of Cally the Wonderdog, who held the record before her, and popped 100 balloons on the stage of Britain’s Got Talent in 41.67 seconds.

However, currently, the record is held by Loughren Christmas Star, a.k.a., Toby, a Whippet hailing from Canada. She set the record for popping 100 balloons in just 28.22 seconds.

