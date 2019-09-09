Watch: Dog Pulls Off Hilarious Dramatic Stunt and 'Faints' to Avoid Nail Clipping
The video, which was shared on Twitter by a user @Rashona, shows a Pitbull pulling of this hilarious drama when he suddenly falls on his back with four legs stretched up in the air, to avoid having his nails cut.
Video grab of the Pitbull pretending to faint. (Twitter)
In an almost dramatic performance, a dog pretended to faint when his owner tried to trim his nails, pulling in a lot of praising for his 'performance'.
The video, which was shared on Twitter by a user @Rashona, shows a Pitbull pulling of this hilarious drama when he suddenly falls on his back with four legs stretched up in the air, to avoid having his nails cut.
The video captioned as, "The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to…" has garnered over 6 million views shows how the Pitbull first ignored his owner when she brought out the nail clippers and then at the end he makes sure to have a last 'side-glance' to observe the situation.
The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to… pic.twitter.com/ErlQc2JcpQ
— ℝ (@Rashona) September 6, 2019
Twitterati were amused watching the video and made comments such as "This needs to be GIF" and "That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time..thanks for sharing."
THEYRE TRYING TO KILL MEEEEEE, HEEEELP!!! — Nayo (@SheBringsJoy) September 6, 2019
A freakin 10!
— La Jada ✌ (@LaJadaSpeaks) September 6, 2019
Lmao swear pit bulls have the best personality — Lock.21 (@1Lock_) September 6, 2019
There is no actor/actress who can rival this puppy. pic.twitter.com/eKQCLVACTo
— Texasborn (@JeanneEaton3) September 6, 2019
The head went up like “oh man here it go” — IJustLoveKicks (@Juscap84) September 6, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Motors Offering Upto Rs 90,000 Discount on Hexa, Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Others
- Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France
- Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs: Report
- Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Serbia Fans Why You Should Never Chant ‘Messi’ at Him
- Not Just Apache AH-64E, Indian Air Force Has Some of the Best Helicopters in the World – A look