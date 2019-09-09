Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Dog Pulls Off Hilarious Dramatic Stunt and 'Faints' to Avoid Nail Clipping

The video, which was shared on Twitter by a user @Rashona, shows a Pitbull pulling of this hilarious drama when he suddenly falls on his back with four legs stretched up in the air, to avoid having his nails cut.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Dog Pulls Off Hilarious Dramatic Stunt and 'Faints' to Avoid Nail Clipping
Video grab of the Pitbull pretending to faint. (Twitter)
Loading...

In an almost dramatic performance, a dog pretended to faint when his owner tried to trim his nails, pulling in a lot of praising for his 'performance'.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by a user @Rashona, shows a Pitbull pulling of this hilarious drama when he suddenly falls on his back with four legs stretched up in the air, to avoid having his nails cut.

The video captioned as, "The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to…" has garnered over 6 million views shows how the Pitbull first ignored his owner when she brought out the nail clippers and then at the end he makes sure to have a last 'side-glance' to observe the situation.

Twitterati were amused watching the video and made comments such as "This needs to be GIF" and "That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time..thanks for sharing."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram