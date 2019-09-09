Watch: Dog Pulls Off Hilarious Dramatic Stunt and 'Faints' to Avoid Nail Clipping

In an almost dramatic performance, a dog pretended to faint when his owner tried to trim his nails, pulling in a lot of praising for his 'performance'.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by a user @Rashona, shows a Pitbull pulling of this hilarious drama when he suddenly falls on his back with four legs stretched up in the air, to avoid having his nails cut.

The video captioned as, "The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to…" has garnered over 6 million views shows how the Pitbull first ignored his owner when she brought out the nail clippers and then at the end he makes sure to have a last 'side-glance' to observe the situation.

The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to… pic.twitter.com/ErlQc2JcpQ — ℝ (@Rashona) September 6, 2019

Twitterati were amused watching the video and made comments such as "This needs to be GIF" and "That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time..thanks for sharing."

THEYRE TRYING TO KILL MEEEEEE, HEEEELP!!! — Nayo (@SheBringsJoy) September 6, 2019

A freakin 10! — La Jada ✌ (@LaJadaSpeaks) September 6, 2019

Lmao swear pit bulls have the best personality — Lock.21 (@1Lock_) September 6, 2019

There is no actor/actress who can rival this puppy. pic.twitter.com/eKQCLVACTo — Texasborn (@JeanneEaton3) September 6, 2019

The head went up like “oh man here it go” — IJustLoveKicks (@Juscap84) September 6, 2019

