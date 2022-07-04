Watch: Dog Reunites With Owner After 21 Days, Netizens Can't Hold Back Tears

For thousands of years, the relationship between dogs and humans has been the most celebrated one. While we were dependent on dogs to help us hunt, gather our cattle, and protect our houses, we have created a more emotional bond with them now.

Dogs still help us do a lot of things, and through research by Italian scientist Biagio D’Aniello, it has been proven that dogs can understand our feelings and emotions just by smelling them. The love between a pet dog and its owner is always special. This has been proven by a video which shows the reunion of a lost dog with its owner.

The video has been uploaded by the Twitter account Tansu Yegen, which is famous for its amazing videos. Videos which often surprise people are often shared on this page. In this video, a dog can be seen entering from a gate. Overjoyed by seeing her owner, the dog jumps into her arms and licks her for several minutes. The owner also cries and gets down on her knees to love the dog whom she saw after a long time.

According to the caption of the video, the dog was missing for 21 days. Netizens share their thoughts about the lovely video. Many shared crying and heart emojis while some shared statements about how animals and humans have a special bond. One user wrote, “Animals have pure hearts,” with another continuing, “It’s impossible to defeat love.”

One user even went on to joke about the love in their life, comparing it to the video, saying, “I understand how my ex didn’t love me when I came back from a work trip.” One particular comment, which also received a lot of attention from other users read, “Embrace each other, love never leaves. Don’t be afraid of the short darkness.”

