Watch: Dog Runs into Supermarket and Steals Packet of Coconut Donuts

Dogs are known to be faithful friends of humans and often help them in arresting theft. But in an otherwise bizarre incident in Brazil, a supermarket witnessed a bizarre incident, where a dog entered into the market and quickly rushing out from the same direction it came in, to avoid being caught. The ‘theft’ was captured in CCTV camera and is now on social media where it is creating a lot of buzz.

In the 21-second clip, a mischievous pooch is seen entering the supermarket and reaching to the corner of the aisle, and with the help of its mouth getting a pack of coconut donuts from the bottom shelf before grabbing and rushing out towards the exit.

The aisle had no customer when the ‘thief’ was carrying out the ‘illegal activity’ and as soon as it made its way out, a woman stopped by to give shocking look.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the supermarket owner Paulo Cardoso told the customers that began to yell when they saw the canine with the bag in its mouth after it was removed from the bottom shelf.

The owner said that the "scared" dog, however, dropped the bag outside the supermarket and ran away.

It was further reported that the dog had once again come later in the day, and the employees of the supermarket eventually fed it.

Daily Mail quoted Cardoso telling Brazilian outlet G1 that customers thought it was fantastic for a dog to “rob” a market, adding that he too thought so since he had never seen anything similar before.

The owner further added that the puppy will become a customer if he returned.

