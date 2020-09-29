WATCH: Dog Saves Drunk Owner From Falling, Helps Her Sit on Bed. The Internet is Feeling the Love

Most drunken night-outs are spent with friends because, in a state of inebriation, you can depend on one another. There will be at least one friend who slightly more sober than the rest.

However, once you are back home, and if you live alone, that helping hand is lost. As people who have lived alone might relate, it is quite a challenge to balance oneself and walk about safely in your own home. If you’re lucky enough, you may have a companion in the form of a four-legged walking ball of love.

A helping hand (or paw) from a drunken night might be forgotten in a person’s memory. But luckily, one such incident was caught on camera and is now going viral.

In this video, a doting golden retriever helps his mom in her drunken state. From helping her avoid the harm’s way to guiding her safely to bed, everything was recorded. Watch the video here.

Hanna Quintus, the woman seen in the video, has a pet-cam which she uses to keep tab on her dog Jax. As she lives alone, Jax is home alone during the day when she is out for work. When she returned home, she must have either forgotten to turn off the camera or left it on with purpose. Either way, the internet was blessed with this gem.

In the short 35-seconds, we can see Hanna adjusting pillows and trying to get into her bed in a drunken state. However, instead of safely settling into bed, she stumbles and moves sideways. In the small room, she tries to support herself by putting out her hand (reaching for the chair near her, possibly). But Jax senses the awkwardness in her stance and jumps up to support her.

Standing on his two hind legs, while his two forelimbs holding her shoulders, he pushes her into the bed, safe and secure. Hanna first uploaded the cam-footage to her Tik-Tok with the caption, “Came home after a few too many and caught this video on my pet cam.”

It has over three-million views on Tik-Tok and has been re-shared by people on Facebook, Twitter, as well as YouTube.