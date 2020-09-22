Watch: Dog Scared of Water, Braves through Waves to Fetch His Ball in This Adorable Video

Dogs are good boys, but when it comes to their favourite toys, they are also brave boys. One such brave boy recently became a viral sensation on Reddit. The video uploaded to the subreddit r/aww really is ‘awww’ inducing.

In the clip, a dog stands at the edge of the beach. While some dogs enjoy the beach, this dog probably has the soul of a cat because he seemed terrified of the water. But he must face his greatest fears anyway as there is a white ball which in stolen by the evil waves.

Like every great hero, he must stand bravely in face of his enemy and retrieve his favourite toy. But every time he moves forward, another wave comes forward to attack him. Watch the cute face-off here:

The video titled, “good boy doesn’t like to get his paws wet” has over 83,900 upvotes and 400 comments within 48 hours of upload. The adorable video has people fawning all over the ‘good boy’ from pet owners sharing their own ‘dog-on-the-beach-story’ to others simply enjoying this dogs cuteness.

Here are some of the comments:

“Mine ate sand. . . . Then had diarrhea for a couple days. Then did it again the second time he went. It's now been almost 3 years since he's been to the beach,” said user @YT__, while user @zuzuzuzucchini wrote, “This is exactly how my black lab behaved when I first got him! He's always hated water (water dog my tooshy). Fortunately he's also highly suceptible to peer pressure and within a few weeks the other beach doggos had taught him to run in the surf. :) Still won't swim and hates baths and sprinklers, though.”

The video was first shared in March on an Instagram account called Hudsonbegood. The dog is already a little celebrity with over 100,000 followers.