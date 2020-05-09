WATCH: Dog Turns Hide and Seek Partner for Young Girl in this Adorable Video

In an absolutely adorable video that has been doing the rounds on social media, one can see a dog playing ‘hide and seek’ with a little girl.

The clip features a Belgian Malinois attentively listening to the girl as she says, "Monkey, let’s play hide and seek. You go count".

After this, the pooch who is named Monkey can be seen putting his paws up on the wall and hiding his head between the legs.

During the course of the video when he looks back, the girl can be heard saying ‘no peeping’. Towards the end of the video, he goes on to find the girl.

The video has been uploaded by an Instagram user who goes by the name, gsdfriend. The account holder has captioned the heartwarming video as "He actually played?”

Till now, the video has been viewed over two lakh times and has been liked by over 24 thousand Instagram users. The comments section of the post is filled with people dropping red heart emojis and the emoji with red heart-shaped eyes.

A user commented saying, “my gosh! This is precious!”, another wrote, “Adorable I usually play with my pups”