BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Dog Turns Hide and Seek Partner for Young Girl in this Adorable Video

Screenshot from video uploaded by gsdfriend / Instagram.

Screenshot from video uploaded by gsdfriend / Instagram.

The doggo who is named Monkey can be seen putting his paws up on the wall and hiding his head between the legs.

Share this:

In an absolutely adorable video that has been doing the rounds on social media, one can see a dog playing ‘hide and seek’ with a little girl.

The clip features a Belgian Malinois attentively listening to the girl as she says, "Monkey, let’s play hide and seek. You go count".

After this, the pooch who is named Monkey can be seen putting his paws up on the wall and hiding his head between the legs.

During the course of the video when he looks back, the girl can be heard saying ‘no peeping’. Towards the end of the video, he goes on to find the girl.

The video has been uploaded by an Instagram user who goes by the name, gsdfriend. The account holder has captioned the heartwarming video as "He actually played?”

Till now, the video has been viewed over two lakh times and has been liked by over 24 thousand Instagram users. The comments section of the post is filled with people dropping red heart emojis and the emoji with red heart-shaped eyes.

A user commented saying, “my gosh! This is precious!”, another wrote, “Adorable I usually play with my pups”

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading