WATCH: Doggo Can't Handle His Excitement After Watching Himself on TV

A video of a dog from Lousiana, featuring the furball reacting to its viral clip being aired on national television, is taking the Internet by storm. The old clip shows the dog making a toddler laugh while playing and jumping around the little one. The video stole the show on the internet and was even broadcast on television. Now, a recent clip shows the dog recognising itself after watching its old clip being played on television. To brief you a bit about the first video, a while ago, the video with the title Baby Can’t Stop Laughing at Playful Dog went viral on the internet. The video shows a little seven-month-old Louisiana baby boy named Liam unable to “contain his laughter as he played with his two-year-old Labradoodle” named Bronn. The video was recorded during lockdown by the baby’s mother, Angela Lally Labat. The moment is so funny and joyful that even Angela can be heard laughing while recording the cute happy moment. Take a look at the light-hearted video here:

Now, when the aforementioned video was being played on a news channel and Bronn recognised himself on the TV, he couldn’t control himself and started jumping non-stop in front of the television screen with all his energy. And we are fortunate that this crazy moment was caught on camera and we could witness it on social media. Yet again, Bronn made our day. The now-viral video was re-shared by American author and TV host Mel Robbins, who while dropping the funny video, wrote in the caption, “Talk about being your own biggest fan!”

Watch the viral dog video here:

The video was played more than 184 thousand times and so far has garnered around 7 thousand likes. One user wrote, “Omg, this is the best!” Another user, while expressing his thoughts about the video, asked others to learn a meaningful “lesson” from this video. He wrote, “We could take a lesson from that! Love yourself! Not in an egomaniac way, but vigorously support yourself as much as you support others, Love it!”

What are your views about this adorable video?

