Watch: Doggo Listens to Kirtan Patiently Inside a Gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Doggo videos never fail to warm our hearts and fill us with love and hope. And now, a viral video of a very well-behaved street canine patiently listening to kirtan inside a Gurudwara is melting hearts online.

On November 12, Sikhs from across the world celebrated the 550th Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The Sikh community is known to always lend their helping hand to anybody in need. Videos of their undiscriminating beliefs and the positive hope to always help others often go viral.

And now, a video of street dog calmly listening to Kirtan in a Gurudwara is going viral. The pooch can be seen sitting between humans, who seemingly have wrapped up the animal in a blanket to keep it warm. It is definitely curious about the things going around but continues to sit patiently. The video was shared on Facebook be a user named Gurpreet Chawla.

Watch the heartwarming video here below:

The post shared on the social media platform, has over 300k views and over 6k shares. It has also received many warm comments. One user wrote, “This is so cute..wish everyone should have the same feeling”. Another user praised the acceptance level in Sikhs by commenting, “Respect.... Their doors are open for all.”

