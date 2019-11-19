Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Doggo Listens to Kirtan Patiently Inside a Gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti

On November 12, Sikhs from across the world celebrated the 550th Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Doggo Listens to Kirtan Patiently Inside a Gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti
On November 12, Sikhs from across the world celebrated the 550th Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Doggo videos never fail to warm our hearts and fill us with love and hope. And now, a viral video of a very well-behaved street canine patiently listening to kirtan inside a Gurudwara is melting hearts online.

On November 12, Sikhs from across the world celebrated the 550th Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The Sikh community is known to always lend their helping hand to anybody in need. Videos of their undiscriminating beliefs and the positive hope to always help others often go viral.

And now, a video of street dog calmly listening to Kirtan in a Gurudwara is going viral. The pooch can be seen sitting between humans, who seemingly have wrapped up the animal in a blanket to keep it warm. It is definitely curious about the things going around but continues to sit patiently. The video was shared on Facebook be a user named Gurpreet Chawla.

Watch the heartwarming video here below:

The post shared on the social media platform, has over 300k views and over 6k shares. It has also received many warm comments. One user wrote, “This is so cute..wish everyone should have the same feeling”. Another user praised the acceptance level in Sikhs by commenting, “Respect.... Their doors are open for all.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram