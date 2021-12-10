WATCH: Doggo Riding Boat With His Human on Snowy Day Brings Christmas Cheer

Is there a better way to bring on the Christmas vibe than by enjoying a snowy boat ride with your animal companion? Maybe, but this cute doggo's winter boat ride is so scenic that we can't think of anything else. Posted on Instagram, the now-viral video opens to show the dog named Donnybrook sitting on the side of the boat, wearing his fur coat, and enjoying the snowy scenic boat ride. Adding to the perfect aesthetic is a cute little lantern placed near the dog. As the video progresses, the frame cuts to show Donnybrook's human friend, Fritz who is rowing the boat and getting it through the lake that's almost frozen. The video was posted on the Instagram page, Fritz and Donnybrook, with the backdrop of Dean Martin’s Let It Snow! song. And all that just adds up to us wondering why Christmas has not arrived already.

Enjoy the visual treat here:

We definitely aren't the only ones in awe of Donnybrook and Fritz snowy boat ride, Since its upload the video has garnered, early 2.8 lakh views along with 36 thousand likes and several appreciative comments from Instagram users.

Netizens were surely left mesmerized by the scenic beauty of the location in the video. "Loving the snow scenes, buddy," wrote a user in his reaction while another enquired about where this place was, "bro where is this magical place?"

“Thank you for spreading the joy of winter with all of us,” wore a third user.

of course, they deserved recognition for setting the tone for Christmas 2021. "Hope you're both staying warm & happy! thanks for bringing festive joy to our feeds," read one of the comments

The comments were filled with appreciation for this dog-human duo for bringing many moments of joy and happiness. "I have currently gone thru some stressful times, but you're videos are so relaxing and wholesome that take you away from the stress of this world. At least for a few minutes, but it helps."

The video is a true visual treat. What do you think of it?

