Watch: Dog’s Day Out at Beach will Warm Your Heart

Dogs are considered to be human’s best friend. They never fail to cheer up humans, irrespective of situations and conditions. Doggos always ensure that people remain in a positive mood. They use lots of tail wagging, sloppy kisses and hugs to constantly lift the mood of humans at all times. It is also often seen that humans take part in various activities with dogs in order to make their furbaby’s day a bit happier. A video shared on Ollie, the Labrador dog page, shows the same where doggo’s human is helping him in various activities to add more fun to the experience at the beach. The video is showing the pooch having a fun day at the beach. It will surely melt your heart like other netizens and will make you happy.

The recording of the interesting video starts with Ollie going to the beach, Like humans, the doggo is seen putting on some sunscreen. After that, he does some digging and swimming. Ollie was also seen playing with the towel and posing with his cute bathrobe. A sound byte of doggo’s human can be heard detailing what the dog is doing and for what reason.

The clip was shared on Ollie’s Instagram page on June 23 and has garnered over 8,900 likes and several reactions. The social media users showered their love on doggo. They commented with heart emojis while gushing at the doggo’s day out at the beach. Many users also commented to praise how Ollie’s human put sunscreen on his nose. Many were also amazed by Ollie’s cute bathrobe.

If you are still not able to get over this viral dog video. Here is another viral dog video that was shared on Twitter. It features a dog enjoying heavy rains while playing in the water.

nothing makes me happier than seeing a dog loving life pic.twitter.com/OaohaeVuVO— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 27, 2020

The video has received over 4.7 million views on the social media platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here