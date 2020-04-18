WATCH: Dog's Hilarious Reaction to a Can of Whipped Cream Being Opened is Pure Gold

Amid COVID-19 lockdown people are spending most of their time indoors. People are shooting videos of the adorable activities of their pets and posting on social media. Former American footballer Rex Chapman too posted a video of his pet pooch's reaction to a can of whipped cream being sprayed into a cup.

In the 11-second video shared by Chapman, his furry friend is seen slithering on the floor the moment it hears the sound of whipped cream being sprayed into a cup.

"Someone heard the sound of Reddi-Wip...Face," Chapman captioned the funny tweet.

The hilarious reaction of the footballer's Corgi is winning the hearts of numerous people on social media.

Someone heard the sound of Reddi-Wip... pic.twitter.com/RbyftqK8zz — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) April 14, 2020

The clip has already been viewed over five million times and has been liked by over 2 lakh 76 thousand people.

A number of people took to the comment section to react to the adorable dog video.

This is very accurate — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) April 15, 2020

That is one lazy Corgi! — NancyL (@PupRsq) April 14, 2020

That's funny — Lilly Light (@southberryst) April 15, 2020

Some even shared videos of their pets reacting in a similar manner. A few also shared their experience.

My cat thinks anytime he hears the can opener I must be opening a can of tuna. — klj47 (@klj47) April 14, 2020

My giant furry beast comes at a full gallop when he hears it. He’s not so subtle.😂 — Cindy (@CindyinthePNW) April 15, 2020