Watch: Dogs Reacting to This Young Boy's 'Bhangra' Moves is Leaving Netizens in Splits

A hilarious video of two dogs getting teased by a Sikh boy’s bhangra dance is going viral on Twitter and has been liked over 85,000 times.

Posted by a user named Vinesh Kataria, the video shows a boy and two dogs standing across each other and separated by an iron gate.

The boy can be seen playing with the dogs by dancing in front of them. The canines respond by continuously barking at the boy. The funny video shows the dogs pausing when the boy stops dancing and starts jumping again when the boy starts doing bhangra.

The video has been shot by someone from inside the house where the dogs live. The boy is playing with them from outside the gate on the road where other children can be seen cycling and a few vehicles are passing. The incident looks like it happened in a housing colony. The kids who were cycling in the video are also seen pausing to look at the amusing scene.

Although it is not known when this video was shot, it is clear that it was made after the Covid-19 pandemic as the Sikh boy and another child can be seen wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The amusing and hilarious video is receiving the love of netizens and has been retweeted over 25,000 times.

Commenting on the protection that the iron gate provided to the kid, one user jokingly said, “Open the gates. Let these cuties dance with him.”

Another user also had a similar opinion. He said, “I was so hoping for that gate to open up. He would have abandoned his Bhangra moves for the sprint.”

However, some Twitter users also said that the boy should have not teased the animals. The commenter said that this kind of teasing might make animals attack the same or any other kid, resulting in the animal being blamed.

Another user also said that this behaviour should be stopped at the right time so that he may not find fun in giving pain to animals when he grows up.

