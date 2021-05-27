WATCH: Dog's Reaction to Couple's Loyalty Experiment in Adorable Video Wins Hearts

Time and again, dogs have proven how they are one of the most adorable pets to have. For those who still carry some doubts about a dog’s cuteness factor, a recent TikTok video uploaded on Twitter might provide absolute clarity. The thirty-one-second video shared on the microblogging site last week shows a couple checking who their dog loves the most. As the video begins, the couple flanks their pet dog.

The caption in the video reads, “Run in the opposite direction to see who your dog loves more." As the couple runs in the opposite directions, the dog springs in surprise but does not move in either direction. Grasping the sudden movement of its human family members, the furry animal has then seen spinning hyperactively. Certainly, the doggo loves both humans equally and cannot choose any one of them.

The heart-melting video has been viewed over 3.2 million times since it was shared on Twitter. With over 266.6k likes and over 65k retweets, the video has made the internet’s day.

Lmaooooooo dogs are the best pic.twitter.com/0IQxggy4Fk— Queen (@jadastackhouse) May 23, 2021

Expressing their reaction in the comments section, many viewers wrote how the video left them swooned. One user wrote how the dog must have been left in utter confusion, wondering why his human parents suddenly ran away abandoning him. Another user wrote how the dog has shown their loyalty towards both his parents.

He loves mummy and daddy— Amina Audu (@myssmina) May 25, 2021

Dog.exe has stopped responding— FawaStudios (@FawaStudios) May 25, 2021

That is loyalty towards both parents.— Vinay K. Singh (@Vinay4299) May 25, 2021

For some, the video left no doubt that the canines are the best pets to have, while others were too immersed in the pet’s sheer bewilderment as it failed to make a choice.

no doubt dogs are the best— Thu Phương (@thuphuong4221) May 25, 2021

Aww, poor puppy was like "you both abandoned me, come back!"— Librarian Mama (@hyuumanatees) May 25, 2021

The video was thought-provoking for a few viewers as one user wrote how he would like to see the same experiment being done on a cat. The comment mentioned that the experiment should be done on the feline pet without a feather or bell toy being held over its head.

I'd like to see this done with a cat, without a feather or bell toy being held over its head and then, it'll only love whomever is holding the stick only so long as it's interested in playing- if it doesn't get spooked first— Tom #ResistPresident Biden/Harris (@Ahtrau) May 25, 2021

Lmao!!!!! shit it dont know!!!!!!— Yung1 (@Yung143051212) May 26, 2021

Deciphering the dog’s reaction, one user mentioned how by spinning both clockwise and counterclockwise, the pet was trying to move in both directions to display his love for both.

