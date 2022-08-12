WATCH: Dog's Reaction to Owner Pretending to Drown in Pool Shows How Loyal Canines are

Pet videos on the internet are a treat to watch. A recent video that is currently going viral shows the love a dog can hold for its owner. Uploaded on Twitter by user InterestingsAsF, the video shows a man pretending to drown and the dog’s instant reaction has won the hearts of netizens. “Owner pretends to be drowning to see if his dog would save him,” read the caption of the video.

The 49-second short video clip shows a man inside a pool. Very soon, he starts to pretend like he is drowning. The dog who is right outside the pool starts circling the pool in panic. It can be seen barking constantly. Towards the end of the video, the dog jumps into the pool to save its owner’s life. Have a look for yourself:

Owner pretends to be drowning to see if his dog would save him pic.twitter.com/QRGLjgNwKw — Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) August 11, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 4.9 million views. “People, DON’T DO THIS to your dog. They trust and love us. Don’t deliberately do things that will frighten them or give them unnecessary anxiety,” commented a Twitter user. Recalling a personal experience, another person wrote, “When I was a little kid, when swimming in a lake, if I went out too far my Dad would tell the dog,Blackie,to go get me. He’d swim to me and swim around me until I grabbed his hips and he’d tow me in.”

In another viral video, a dog was discouraged from touching a child by her mother. The dog followed these instructions but in an interesting turn of events also stopped the mother from touching the child. The mother made umpteen attempts to touch her child but was stopped every time by the dog.

Users applauded the dog but also thought about why he was stopping the mother from touching the child. According to this user, dogs tend to protect children from questionable people. These reactions by dogs raise doubt about the owner’s credibility.

One user didn’t find anything adorable in the dog’s possessiveness. He wrote that this behaviour is not expected from

the dog. According to this follower, these reactions will seem funny only in starting, adding that it damages the relationship between humans and dogs.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here