WATCH: Dog’s Reaction to Tiny Kitten is the Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Dogs are cats are known to be arch rivals and just their mention together might paint a visual of a confrontation for some people. However, contrary to the confrontational imagination, the creatures aren’t always fighting especially while living as pets together. And when they aren’t fighting, they are busy bowling us over with their cuteness. A viral video featuring an adorable interaction between a dog and a tiny kitten has now garnered a lot of attention from social media users. What has been getting extra attention from the users is the small size of the kitten.

The 47 seconds clip starts off with the dog circling around a small kitten sitting on the floor of the house. The dog seems to be excited about having a new friend in the house and is seen sniffing and touching it as he extends a hand of friendship. The kitten meanwhile sits and observe everything going around.

Finally, the doggo goes and sits beside the kitten quietly.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online yesterday, the cute clip so far has garnered over 10,000 upvotes along with several comments from Redditors. Reacting to the video, users expressed their amazement at the incredibly small size of the kitten and said that it was the smallest they had seen in the life

While most of the users were bowled over by the cuteness of both the creatures in the clip, some said that leaving the small kitten with the dog is not a safe thing to do. A user wrote, “I love that the pup is very gentle and obviously friendly, but I don’t think I’d terrorize a tiny kitten like that."

What’s your reaction to the video?

However, this is not the first such video to have gone viral on the internet. Internet is flooded with similar animal bonding videos.

