Watch: Dog’s Reaction When Offered a Balloon Will Leave You in Awe

Like babies, dogs too get excited by balloons. Recently, an adorable dog video went viral on social media, in which a Labrador is seen eagerly waiting for a balloon seller to pump some air into a balloon. What happens next will surely make your day.

In the video, the Labrador can be seen patiently waiting for its balloon, sitting next to the balloon seller, while wagging its tag in excitement. A few seconds later, as soon as the balloon seller extends a yellow circular balloon towards the dog, the furry pet leaves no time to grab it with its mouth. It then rushes inside its house by smartly opening the door with the help of its paws. The Labrador’s joy knew no bounds as it even left its owner behind in the viral clip.

The caption of the viral video read, “You know, a dog can snap you out of any kind of bad mood that you’re in faster than you can think of.”

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, it won netizens’ hearts and left them gushing over the dog’s cuteness. So far, the video has been viewed by more than one lakh users on social media and it has garnered more than one lakh likes. Hundreds of users shared their reactions in the comment section of the Instagram post.

One user wrote, “Wow such activities of animals, especially dogs are heart throbbing.” Another user commented, “Made my day. I too have a lab; she gets excited with balloons and loves to play with them.” Many others were all hearts in the comments.

It is not the first time that a dog video has garnered immense love from the masses. Pet videos have become extremely popular on the internet. Not so long ago, a video of a Labrador getting pampered by young street hawkers had gone viral on social media.

