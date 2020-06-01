Watch: Doll Eerily Resembling to Annabelle Moves on its Own in Cabinet

If you are a fan of horror films, then we might have just found a video of your interest on the internet.

A man shared a clip in which a doll can be seen in a cabinet moving on its own. In the video, the person has claimed that this has happened for the second time. A similar thing had happened some months ago with him.

Chad Gassert seemed to be terrified while recording the incident. The doll in question looks similar to Annabelle from the 2014 horror film of the same name.

As the doll moves, he can be heard saying, “there got to be a f*****g trick. This m********r just moved right now”





This incident occurred on May 4, when Chad was alone at his residence as his wife had gone out.

The spooky incident has left netizens baffled. Reacting to the video, people have expressed their concerns for the man and have also asked him to move out of the place. A user wrote, “If this is genuine and not a hoax, burning the dolls and moving will not help. The dolls are not the problem - what's controlling the dolls is”.

Another said, “To the guy who uploaded this video, if this isn't a hoax and you ain't using fishing wire and magnets or SFX to create a spoof for youtube (get them views!!) Then you need to get out now! burn the doll and literally relocate to the other side of the country!”

