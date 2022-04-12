WATCH: Donald Trump Suggests He is the 'Most Honest Human Being God Ever Created'

Donald Trump suggested that he is perhaps the “most honest human being God has ever created". The former US President made the statement at a rally in Selma, North Carolina, where he was defending himself against the multiple investigations into his tax affairs and his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections, reports The Independent. “You are the cleanest on Earth when you think about it," Trump quoted purported private remarks from a friend who also claimed that years and years of investigations- “millions and millions of documents"- have revealed no dirt on him. “I think I’m the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created," Trump continued amid cheers from his supporters, before adding, “Perhaps".

That was not all. “I’ve been investigated by the Democrats more than Billy the Kid, Jessie James and Al Capone combined," Trump said in further defence of his innocence, as per a Newsweek report.

“I THINK I’M THE MOST HONEST HUMAN BEING, PERHAPS, THAT GOD EVER CREATED”-DONALD TRUMP in NC today pic.twitter.com/Co1F4AzlEG — Do Not Fear (@capaco21) April 10, 2022

Trump’s speech comes in the heels of several investigations that he has been facing. State prosecutors in New York asked a court to hold Trump in contempt for not handing over documents for a civil probe into his business dealings. Separately, the congressional committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack obtained text messages allegedly sent by Donald Trump Jr, two days after the election, attempting to “control" who emerged as winner.

As per an Associated Press report, revelations of a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump’s phone calls on the day of last year’s insurrection at the US Capitol are raising fresh questions about the diligence — or lack thereof — of his record keeping. The committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot has identified a gap in records that stretches a little after 11 am to about 7 pm that day and involves White House calls, according to two people familiar with the matter. attention surrounding the gap comes alongside a separate potential legal and political headache for the Republican ex-president — the recovery earlier this year of 15 boxes, including records containing classified information from Trump’s White House tenure, from his Mar-a-Lago vacation home in Florida.

