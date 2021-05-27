Watch: Donkey Reunites With Little Girl Who Raised Him, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

A video of a donkey being hugged by a little girl who raised the animal is making the viewers emotional. The viral clip was shared on Twitter by a user who informed about this emotional reunion. The video starts with the girl, standing outside the stable, signaling the donkey for a hug. The squeaky donkey then walks towards the little girl and receives pets from her. The adorable video then shows the girl hugging the donkey and showering kisses on the animal.

This donkey is reunited with the girl who raised it.. pic.twitter.com/SAWNOhqESr— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 23, 2021

Reunited with its owner after a long time, the donkey can be seen not wanting to let go off the little girl. The pure affection between the two has made many of the netizens cry tears of joy. The video has amassed more than six million views and has been liked over two lakh times. People on the internet have poured their love on the friendship between the donkey and the little girl.

One user, while calling the human-animal love in the video “precious", asked how can anyone hurt animals.

How anyone can hurt an animal is beyond me. This is so precious.— Ryan Negri (@RyanNegri) May 23, 2021

Another user implied that this video is for those who feel that animals don’t have feelings.

Don't tell me animals don't feel emotions— Jane 💙 (@Jane01010) May 23, 2021

This man had enough reasons to love animals over humans.

Reason 1,176,433 why I like animals more than people— JRL2024 (@JulioRLozano3) May 25, 2021

One of the comments asserted that animals have better hearts and souls than most humans.

Who says animals don’t have souls? They have better hearts and souls than most humans I know.— BrownDogs22 (@browndogs22) May 24, 2021

A donkey lover saw this as an opportunity to share about his pets.

I love my donkeys, they're awesome. pic.twitter.com/4YqsTVy9et— Chris D. Cotton (@cdcotton) May 23, 2021

The video also prompted some users to call out brutality against animals, as they asked how can anyone even think of killing them.

Stuff like this is why im vegetarian. Ppl always question me or i have to brace myself when it comes up.Just let me be. I dont judge you, so dont judge me. I adore animals and it's just my choice. — Kavena86 (@kavena86) May 23, 2021

And to think, they eat these beautiful creatures in The Netherlands. The Dutch truly have a lot to atone for.— Mr. Mayonnaise (@Thewintergoat1) May 24, 2021

Buitengebieden, who shared this video, is known for posting such heartfelt videos on his Twitter account. He has nearly 3.50 lakh followers on the microblogging site.

