buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Watch: Donkey Reunites With Little Girl Who Raised Him, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed
2-MIN READ

Watch: Donkey Reunites With Little Girl Who Raised Him, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

People on the internet have poured their love on the friendship between the donkey and the little girl. (Credit: Twitter)

People on the internet have poured their love on the friendship between the donkey and the little girl. (Credit: Twitter)

Reunited with its owner after a long time, the donkey can be seen not wanting to let go off the little girl.

A video of a donkey being hugged by a little girl who raised the animal is making the viewers emotional. The viral clip was shared on Twitter by a user who informed about this emotional reunion. The video starts with the girl, standing outside the stable, signaling the donkey for a hug. The squeaky donkey then walks towards the little girl and receives pets from her. The adorable video then shows the girl hugging the donkey and showering kisses on the animal.

Reunited with its owner after a long time, the donkey can be seen not wanting to let go off the little girl. The pure affection between the two has made many of the netizens cry tears of joy. The video has amassed more than six million views and has been liked over two lakh times. People on the internet have poured their love on the friendship between the donkey and the little girl.

One user, while calling the human-animal love in the video “precious", asked how can anyone hurt animals.

RELATED NEWS

Another user implied that this video is for those who feel that animals don’t have feelings.

This man had enough reasons to love animals over humans.

One of the comments asserted that animals have better hearts and souls than most humans.

A donkey lover saw this as an opportunity to share about his pets.

The video also prompted some users to call out brutality against animals, as they asked how can anyone even think of killing them.

Buitengebieden, who shared this video, is known for posting such heartfelt videos on his Twitter account. He has nearly 3.50 lakh followers on the microblogging site.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 27, 2021, 17:31 IST