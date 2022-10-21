WATCH: Donkey Saved By an Unusual Seat Belt In a Car Accident

Indian streets are no stranger to vehicle accidents, and seat belts can save lives. This time it was not a human but a donkey that was saved by an unusual seat belt during one such accident. Pulling along a cart, the donkey and its rider are seen travelling down a road. Suddenly a car from behind crashes into the cart, sending the donkey rushing down the street on its hind legs. The only reason it was able to stop, relatively uninjured, was because of the donkey being tied to the cart, making it a rather unusual seat belt. Captioned, “Gadhe ko seatbelt ne bacha liya warna car wale ne to maar diya tha (The donkey was saved by the seat belt or else the car driver had killed him.)”, the clip was share on Twitter, check it out here:

Social media users are baffled by the bizarre incident. It was almost like the car driver was driving without looking down the road. It was not just the Twitter users who were expressing their confusion. The donkey too turned around at the end of the clip. A Twitter user wrote, “The way the donkey turned around and checked who hit and what happened.”

The way donkey turned around and checked who hit and what happened — Dr Unstoppable (@RecoverySamsung) October 20, 2022

Another comment read, “Bezubaan ka dard bhala insaan kaise samjhe? (How can a human being understand the pain of the voiceless?)”

“Gadha to theek hai uske chalak ki haalat dekhiye (The donkey is fine, see the condition of its driver.),” wrote a third user.

गधा तो ठीक है उसके चालक की हालत देखिये 😂 — ARCHIT ANAND (@architanand1976) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, another Twitter user was complimenting the built quality of the cart. The fact that a car hit it with such intensity to send the donkey running on its hind legs, yet the cart was not damaged. In fact, the donkey effortlessly turned the cart around as the onlookers and its rider watched on in bewilderment. Others were wondering why the cart looked overloaded. They joked the crash helped unload some of it.

