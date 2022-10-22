Watch: Donkey Turns Tables on Hyena Leaving Internet Stunned

If someone tells you about a fight between Hyena and Donkey, who would you expect or predict to win? It wouldn’t be a surprise if the majority bet on Hyenas. After all, a violent creature like Hyena should be a natural winner, right? However, a recent video which went viral proves otherwise.

In this video, a Hyena was destroying the farm and remains unperturbed by the donkey’s presence. And then the donkey picks up Hyena with its mouth and gives it a severe thrashing. The 25-second video was shared on October 17 and has garnered more than 6, 74, 000 views.

“Donkey turns the tables on a hyena that wandered onto a farm,” read the caption to the post.

Donkey turns the tables on a hyena that wandered onto a farm pic.twitter.com/PnozUzOeAx — Nature_ls_Weird (@that8wasclose) October 17, 2022



Social media users also loved this video and reacted to it. A user wrote that Donkeys are not ferocious creatures. However, when disturbed unnecessarily, they surely attack.

Donkeys are one of those nature anomalies as they have almost zero natural weapons, but take shit from absolutely nobody. — Adam (@Thraxxus) October 17, 2022



Another user revealed an interesting fact about donkeys, saying they are used to repulse the attacks of wolves.

turns the tables? in Spain they uses dunkeys against wolves PACKS — Likeroguegames (@likeroguegames) October 17, 2022



A similar Instagram reel in which a dog was at loggerheads with a tiger surfaced on Instagram some time ago. This was a never seen sight for users who lauded the dog’s courage.

Users on social media came up with some hilarious reactions to this reel. One wrote that the dog should continue biting the tiger’s ear otherwise it would get eaten up. Another was left in splits and admired the confidence showcased by the dog.

A user came up with a more amusing observation and wrote that the two animals were not fighting, adding they were playing, which has been misunderstood as a conflict. A user also expressed anguish over the fact that the tiger is declawed. Declawing is the surgical removal of claws, which are closely adhered to the bone. The entire first joint of the cat’s toes is amputated for preventing the claw’s regrowth.

The reel was shared on October 5 and garnered 23,924 likes.

