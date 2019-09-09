Watch: Dorian Topples Crane Over Building Under Construction As It Hits Canada Province

Despite being downgraded from a Category 5 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, Dorian was still powerful enough to knock down trees and snap power lines when it hit Canada’s Atlantic coast on Saturday.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the government will deploy the military to help with recovery efforts while authorities in Nova Scotia province urged anyone who lived close to the seashore to evacuate as a precaution, according to a Reuters report.

More than 330,000 people in the province have lost power, Nova Scotia Power said.

“We’re kind of hunkered down, and we can see all of the trees that are waving around,” Reuters quoted as saying Danielle Horne, a 32-year-old woman who lives on the eighth floor of an apartment building in province’s capital city Halifax.

“There’s definitely a little bit of nervousness for my car, which is parked outside,” she said.

On Saturday afternoon, Dorian smashed trees onto houses in the city and blew off at least one roof.

However, it was the damage caused to an under-construction building by a huge crane that caught the attention of netizens.

Footage shared on Twitter showed the crane crashing into the high-rise structure after being toppled by Dorian.

#HurricaneDorian makes landfall in the east of #Canada of a crane fell on a building under construction in the city of Halifax. pic.twitter.com/Q8D2cxoGMn — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) September 7, 2019

That crane in Halifax is not looking great. #HurricaneDorian https://t.co/Fdm5KH7YAf — JuanitaNZ (@Signsoflife27) September 7, 2019

Some netizens wondered if the crane should even have been there .

Am I the only one wondering why this crane wasn’t taken down in preparation for a Cat 2 hurricane that’s already wreaked havoc elsewhere? — Jennifer Hillmer (@JenHillmer) September 7, 2019

Dorian was reclassified to a very intense post-tropical storm as it passed over Halifax with wind speeds of 150 kilometers per hour equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said.

Dorian which hit parts of the United States and Caribbean caused the most damage to life and property in Bahamas.

