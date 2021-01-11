Watch: Doting Dad Creates Disneyland Experience For His Two Toddlers. Video goes Viral

A trip to Disneyland might be risky during the pandemic, but a doting father, when he couldn’t take his family to Disneyland, resolved to bring the experience home.

An aww-inducing video of the man using a basket to simulate the Disneyland experience for his two kids has gone viral. Shared on Instagram by Utah resident Lindsay Brooke Thomas (lindsaybthomas), the clip opens with the message, “My husband created a Disneyland experience for our kids”. It shows the man carrying his children in the basket around even as he makes train chugging sounds. He then heralds his evidently-delighted kids into a dark room, most likely in the basement, with a television screen simulating a roller-coaster ride.

Making the clip more heart-warming is the background music — a soundtrack from the animation movie, ‘Up’. What’s more, the cloth lining the basket is splashed with the word ‘Dream’.

“The best daddy!!,” Lindsay captioned the clip, adding that the full video was available on TikTok. The post has received 3,200 likes and counting and 19 comments.

While many Instagram users left the expected “that is so cute” comments with heart emojis on the post, others reached out for tissues. “i am bawling my eyes out… they’re gonna remember that forever”, wrote Aubryn (@abrusin.22). Another user who goes by the name ‘187bee’ commented, “That is the cutest thing ever, their excitement (sic)”, with an emoticon to show she was tearing up at the video.

There were also some who tagged other netizens to draw their attention to the adorable video. Lindsay herself and another user Maria Clara Daste Ordonez (claradaste) tagged comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres (theellenshow) in the comments section.

Lindsay, who calls herself a video creator and lists lifestyle, fashion and DIY among her interests, has the clip under the ‘Reels’ segment of her Instagram account. By January 9 noon, she had 3,457 followers.

Some of her other viral videos include one of her little daughter, giving up her savings to buy a gift for her baby brother (90.1k likes). While that video will tug at your heartstrings, the zero-budget Disneyland simulation by her husband is sure to leave a wide smile across your face. Those in charge of the ‘World’s Best Dad’ award, give it to this guy already!