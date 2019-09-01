Watch: Double-Murder Convict Celebrates Birthday Inside Bihar Prison with Cake and Feast

A criminal in Bihar's Sitamarhi Jail is giving birthday party goals to many after videos of him cutting cake and enjoying mutton and rice feast inside the prison recently went viral.

Going to prison usually means the prisoner being curtailed from enjoying the life of an ordinary citizen with rights and freedom. and rather spend their days in penance of what they did, paying their dues with these years of abstinence (albeit forced) and hard, honest work.

However, Pintu Tiwari, who is serving a life sentence for a the double murder of two engineers in Darbhanga in 2015, seems to be having the time of his life in prison.

Recently, he was seen celebrating his birthday inside the prison. The video which was shared on the internet on Saturday, has raised concerns about the prison' security and the efficiency of the police staff at the prison.

According to a report in India Today, Sithamarhi prison IG Mithilesh Mishra has ordered an inquiry into the incident after the video went viral.

The video was also shared by News24's (Bihar Jharkhan) YouTube page

It appears from the video that a catering service was used to procure the feast. Balloons were usedto decorate the inside of the premises and people could be seen enjoying the feast. News18.com could not verify the video.

However, this is not the first time that an inmate had grabbed eyeballs fro in-jail birthday celebrations.

Recently in August, a history-sheeter by the name of Ganesh Jadhav went viral on social media after images of him celebrating his birthday inside Karnataka's Dharwad Central Prison were widely shared on social media.

