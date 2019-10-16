Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dozens of Tiny Yet Deadly Funnel-Web Spiders Emerge as Egg Sac Is Cut Open

A warning for those who are scared of spiders since the video shows the egg sac being cut open and tiny yet frightening spiders coming out from it.

Trending Desk

October 16, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Dozens of Tiny Yet Deadly Funnel-Web Spiders Emerge as Egg Sac Is Cut Open
Video grab. (Facebook)

Arachnophobia, the fear of spiders, is a real thing and if you’ve got that then this story might seem like a nightmare. In a video which went viral shows an egg sac, out of which dozens of baby spiders emerge. The utterly creepy video has been posted on Facebook where it is collecting a ton of mixed reactions.

“Opening an egg sac of deadly funnel-web spiders!” says the caption posted along with the video. “Warning, not for the faint hearted!” it adds.

If you have the courage, then you can watch the video below. Those who are really scared of spiders should take this warning seriously since the video shows the egg sac being cut open and tiny yet frightening spiders coming out from it.

The video has collected over 1 million views and 7,000 shares on Facebook since it was shared on October 10.

“Oh hell no,” says a Facebook user. “I love funnel webs. We had a house full of them because I refuse to kill spiders. They left us alone so we left them alone. They loved window sills,” says another. “I watched this, I have no idea why, then you put your fingers in there! I almost threw my phone at that point!” says a third. “Was watching this with interest, then the cats tail brushed my leg and made me squirm,” says a fourth.

