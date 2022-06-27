WATCH: Drag Artist Joined by Kid in Joyful Performance at Hyderabad Metro Station

A drag artist, Patruni, who took the art of drag onto the streets of Hyderabad is further proving that the narrative of kids being “scared” of drag queens is bogus and bigoted. In the joyful video, Patruni Sastry is joined by kids and a number of women during a performance at a metro station in Hyderabad. It was shared by Instagram page Yes We Exist and inspired many. “They ban kids from drag shows and say we are scary. But then, kids just shower love on drag queens,” Patruni wrote in their caption, adding, ” I am happy I am not limited to do it in a club scene. I walk the streets. This was an event at a metro station! A metro station where public was from all across like Drag Busking rocks…”

Patruni is a drag artist, expressionist dancer and folk music singer. They have done a multitude of shows and performances to further their artform. In a post sharing all the negative and bigoted comments they get, Patruni wrote, “If you think you feel better punching me, go ahead! Cause it doesn’t cause anything to me. But I am worried for that person near you, who is feeling pathetic that you are a friend, a family member, a brother/son/sister/uncle what ever and your hate which would effect them…”

In the post, they also expressed their concerns about queer children growing up around unempathetic people. “I grew up because no one said anything mean to me like this, but if you shower hate to a plant, even it gives up before blossoming a flower. My trauma increases more when I think about someone in the vinicity of such abusers. It questions me, what is the purpose of my art when I still fear for a young queer kid surrounded by these unempathic human beings, [sic]” they wrote.

Patruni’s story is essential this Pride month to demonstrate that there is joy in queer lives, their lifestyle and art, even though they constantly battle adversities.

