WATCH: Dramatic Footage Shows Thai Divers' Attempt to Free Whale Shark Caught in Rope

A group of divers in Thailand tried to save a whale shark whose tail was tied by rope.

Video filmed on Saturday (June 13) showed the whale shark swimming with a nylon rope tied around its tail.

Amateur diver Sarakorn Pokaprakan was on a regular dive session at Sail Rock, Koh Tao in Thailand's southern Surat Thani province when they came across the distressed whale shark.

Sarakorn captured the dramatic scene when one of the other divers tried cutting the rope from the whale shark's tail.

But the knife was too small and could not cut through the rope. It ended up cutting into the shark's tail, Sarakorn recently told Reuters by phone.

Injured and with a rope still tied to its tail, the whale shark eventually swam away.

Sarakorn added that if the cut in the tail is left untreated, the whale shark will most likely not survive.

The video of the underwater operation went viral on Tuesday (June 16), prompting officials to launch a search for the injured whale shark with a rope around its tail.