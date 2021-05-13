Watch: Driver Narrowly Escapes Death after Truck Topples in Front of Him

A video of a terrifying incident that could have become an accident has emerged on the internet and it is going viral. In the video, a high-speed car almost crashed into a loaded truck that overturned on a road while negotiating a high-speed turn. The car driver was lucky and had a narrow escape as the truck toppled down in front of him. The car driver stopped his vehicle and escaped. It seems that the car driver slowed down his vehicle to avoid collision with the truck after its load shifted to one side before overturning.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in Alabama, US on May 10, 2021. The incident was recorded by the dashcam fitted inside the car, which showed the vehicle driver’s point of view.

In the video, it can be seen that a car was moving along its lane. A truck loaded with scrap metal came on the road, however, its speed remains so fast that the back overturned on the main highway. The lorry tied to the truck’s rear toppled after the load shifted to one side only. During the overturning of the truck, the car was moving at a high speed and came very close to the heavy vehicle.

After slowing down the car, the attentive driver managed to stop the vehicle a few meters behind the overturned truck and fallen scrap metals. Hethen drove his vehicle backward, creating a safe distance between the toppled truck and his car, the video showed. A big accident could have had happened, which was averted due to the attentiveness of the car driver.

“I started to slow down about the time it flipped over and spewed scrap metal all over the road which barely missed me, had I been 1 second earlier or had not slowed down it would have been on the top of me," he said.

Uploaded on May 11, the video has been viewed more than 5,200 times on YouTube so far.

