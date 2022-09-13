WATCH: Driver Smoothly Reverses His Parked Car Without Hitting Closely Parked Vehicles

Imagine you have parked your car and as you return you see a slight scratch that might have been caused by the car standing right near. But not all drivers are bad some are way more skilled and professional. Recently, a video shared on Twitter has left social media users in awe with the impressive driving skills of the driver who smoothly took out his car from the parking lot. In the now viral clip, a driver is trying to take out his car from the parking while another car is parked behind it. The driver can be seen positioning the car back and forth to get its angle and slowly reversed.

In the last few shots, the car was smoothly back on the road without harming any of the vehicles and moved towards its destination. The 20-second snippet’s location and time have not been described by the user. The video has garnered more than 36.2 K views.

The micro-blogging site users have quipped and were left speechless by the skills of the driver.

“For a split second I thought it hit the other car at the end but it’s because it’s on loop…,” wrote one.

The second user said, “One skilled piece of driving that.”

Another compared the video with an online game and said, “Playing Dr parking 4.”

Someone said, “Where did they get this shot of me driving?”

While we laugh at the people’s unskilled driving skills we also have praised some amazing videos of drivers with extraordinary levels of skills and patience. A similar video was shared a while back that shows a person trying to turn in a narrow lane and adding another difficulty is that the narrow lane was in a hilly area. One wrong move and the car could have gone downhill. The driver moved his car back and forth several times. Ensuring the car is in a safe position, the driver then turned and moved forward to the destination.

