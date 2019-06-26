Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Driver Takes 'Carpooling' Too Seriously, Ends Up Diving Into a Pool

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
Watch: Driver Takes 'Carpooling' Too Seriously, Ends Up Diving Into a Pool
A driver in the United States took “carpooling” a bit too seriously.

Florida’s Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday posted photos of a SUV submerged in a swimming pool.

“OOPS! That's not where this goes."

Luckily, there were no injuries but next time, it might be better to grab your swim trunks instead,” it wrote.

The vehicle, a Dodge SUV, appears to have plowed through a fence and toppled a street sign enroute to the pool, reports the Sun-Sentinel.

“I was in the kitchen cooking lunch, and it almost sounded like it was a plane that landed in my yard,” Fox 13 quoted homeowner Blas Simon as saying.

“I looked and you could see a massive splash. I ran out to see if he was OK, and he was climbing out of the sunroof,” Simon said.

The homeowner said he had been trimming plants just an hour earlier, right in the car’s path.

“If you were standing there when the car went in, you would've gotten killed. It's instant,” he said. “I would've been at the bottom of the pool.”

Despite the damage, Simon was glad no one was badly injured.

“At the beginning, I couldn't believe it.

I was like, ‘No, this cannot be happening, right?’ And then after a while you just kind of roll with it. What else are you going to do?” said Simon.

