WATCH: Driver Turns Santa Claus to Deliver Gifts for Differently-abled Kid

Christmas is all about spreading love and happiness and if you have been good around the year, you may get a little surprise visit from Santa Claus as well. Kids wait for this time of the year with enthusiasm and excitement, hoping Santa will drop by with a gift. However, things are always not as green for children who are differently abled with some simple joys of life eluding them. But this season, Santa had something special in store for one such boy. A clip has gone viral where a boy, who has autism, had his day made when a man dressed up as Santa is seen arriving with gifts for him. The man in question is identified as a driver of a UPS delivery truck.

The video that was originally posted on TikTok was later shared by an Instagram page Nextdoor with the caption, "UPS sent Santa to deliver gifts to his biggest fan, a boy with autism."

The video shows a boy standing on a lawn looking at a truck approaching him. As the truck draws closer, we see it is the shipping company UPS’ official truck. However, the boy is in for a pleasant surprise as the driver of the vehicle is none other than Santa Claus himself.

The video was shared a day back and has accumulated 6828 likes till now. People were touched by the heartwarming gesture of the driver and poured in applauding comments.

One user commented, “Love this! Having goosebumps,"while another user commented, "I am crying for this sweet boy."

“So sweet," exclaimed a third user. One user was all praise for the shipping company when he commented, “This is so heartwarming. The absolute joy and excitement that UPS helped bring to him is beyond beautiful and exactly the type of story we need to see this holiday season."

Such incidents reinforce our faith in humanity and remind us that there are still people out there who care.

