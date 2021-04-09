WATCH: Driver's Swift Action Brings Train to Halt, Lets Elephant and Its Calf Cross Tracks Safely

Humanity is living a life of its own as a video of a locomotive driver stopping a train in the middle of a track to let an elephant and its calf cross the way safely is doing the rounds of the internet. It is heartening to see that citizens care about wildlife and the wellbeing of these speechless creatures. The driver suddenly noticed a wild elephant crossing the track with its calf and stopped the train by applying the emergency brake. The video shows a train that was stopped by the locomotive driver to allow safe passage for elephants.

The clip which was shared on April 7 on the official Twitter account of Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway is being appreciated by one and all. Two days since it has been shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 3,000 views and has received many positive reactions. Many hailed the driver and came out to express their appreciation for the driver’s humanitarian act and swiftness in saving the wild beasts.

The incident took place at “KM 162/2-3 betn RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs," as per the caption.

#Alert LP Sri S.C.Sarkar & ALP Sri T.Kumar of 03248 Up Capital Exp Spl suddenly noticed one #WildElephant crossing the track with her baby from at KM 162/2-3 betn RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs & stopped the train applying Emergency brake. @RailNf @RailMinIndia @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/wUqguo4H8V— DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) April 7, 2021

Many Twitter users were relieved and praised the driver for his actions. A user wrote that he was glad to see someone strictly following the wildlife rules while operating in the forest area.

Glad to see someone following wildlife rules while going through forest area.— debasish pallei #savejagannathtemple (@deb_itsme) April 8, 2021

Another mentioned that the move was sensible, as one should respect all forms of life, including the speechless animals.

That's was very sensible !Loco sensible driven we each shld respect forest norms & life. Lord Shree Ram bless humane souls 🙏— Ajay Kumar Sharma (@ajaykrsharma038) April 8, 2021

One user wrote that it was a fantastic update. “Taking care of our #wildlife is a key to our future…Kudos to loco pilots and they deserve appreciation.”

Fantastic update 👍👍👍👍👍Taking care of our #wildlife Is a key 🗝 to our future… Kudos to loco pilots and they deserve appreciation 💐💐💐!— Sir Parvez . करुणा (@parvez_ameer) April 8, 2021

Applauded for his alertness and prompt action, the driver’s extraordinary deed not only saved the day, but also the life of the elephant and its calf. The clip brought to fore that humanity isn’t an extinct trait, and still lives in our hearts.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here