Watch: Drone Captures Firework Display on Russia’s Annual Victory Day Celebrations

A video of dazzling fireworks shot by a drone on Russia’s Annual Victory Day has been causing a stir on the internet. The spectacular display was captured by videographer Maxim Dragunov from the Peter and Paul Fortress in Russia on May 9.

The drone that captured the up-close video of the firework was attached to a small modelled Soviet-era military aircraft that flew in the heart of the action and shot the mesmerising firework frenzy.

The clip uploaded on Instagram by Maxim begins when the plane attached to the drone heads towards the dazzling firework. As the plane manoeuvred amid the scintillating show, it shot a breath-taking view of swirling colours and sparkling illuminations.

Sharing the video, Maxim wished Victory Day to his fellow citizens and describes it, “From idea to implementation in a couple of days.”

He thanked Vitaly MGhost for preparing the model plane on time.

The spectacular show was part of the grand celebration held in St. Petersburg to mark the 76th anniversary of Russia’s Victory Day. The day also called the Great Patriotic War – World War II is very significant for Russia as they won over Nazi Germany and this led to the end of World War II. The nation pays tribute to all the soldiers who lost their lives during the war on this day.

Prior to Victory Day, the country put on display the spectacular show of technology when thousands of drones lit up the sky over the World War monument in the city of Rzhev. As the droned flew forming a pattern in the sky, their shadows revealed the images related to World War II.

The grand parade that was organized at Moscow’s Red Square featured over 12,000 troops and more than 190 pieces of military hardware, including intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, and a fly-past by nearly 80 military aircraft under cloudy skies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here