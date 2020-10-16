WATCH: Drone Footage of a Private Mexican Beach inside Crater Has Left Netizens Amused

COVID-19 restricted people to their homes and forced various countries across the world to put in place coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. But over the last few months, several countries have lifted coronavirus-related restrictions.

People now are showing interest in visiting tourist destinations as they might have been feeling bored after staying at home for months. They are looking for places on the internet to plan their trip. A video of a private beach in Mexico has surfaced on social media, offering a new destination for their trip.

The video, shared on Facebook, has a drone view of a secluded beach surrounded by dense forest. The caption of the clip reads, “A stunning natural private beach in Mexico.”

Uploaded on October 12, the clip has received an overwhelming response from netizens as it has left them excited. The Facebook post has garnered 28K likes and 14K shares. Thousands of people have also commented on the post.

A user wrote that the beach looked stunning and she would gladly swim through caves to reach there. Another person said that it seemed like people would have to walk over one mile to reach the beach.

One netizen said, “Was there in 2014!! It was amazing. Have to take a 'cruise'. 3hrs. Worth it though.” A Facebook user revealed the location of the beach. He said it was off the coast of Sayulita, Mexico. Expressing his desire to go there, a person said he wished he could visit Mexico someday. One user said that the video is too short to have a good look at the beach.

In India too, people can visit beaches in Goa, which is a famous tourist destination. After the implementation of Unlock 4.0, which eased more restrictions, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that people could visit the state without having to get tested for COVID-19 on arrival. With the beginning of Unlock 4.0, people visiting Goa do not require an e-pass.