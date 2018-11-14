GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watch: Drunk Irish Flyer Spits at Air India Crew, Hurls Abuses After Being Denied More Booze

Videos of the incident have been shared with people calling her out on her privileged and abusive behavior.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2018, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
A drunk Irish woman allegedly got aggressive and started hurling abuses at the crew in a London-bound Air India flight. In a video that recently went viral online, the passenger can be seen yelling at the seemingly calm crew and even spitting at them after being denied more booze.



In the video, the woman claimed to be an 'international lawyer' and a public servant and that she just wanted a 'wee bit of wine'. However, the crew refused to serve her more as the passenger was allegedly drunk already.

Videos of the incident have been shared with people calling her out on her privileged and abusive behaviour.







According to a report in India Today, the woman was arrested upon arrival at London. Twitterati were quick to react.









Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...