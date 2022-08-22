WATCH: Drunk Man Climbs 7th Floor, Breaks Dahi Handi While Govindas Watch

In a strange sequence of events, during Janmashtami celebrations, a drunk man climbed 7 floors to break the Handi. He played the spoilsport at Thane, Maharashtra on Friday night.

In Ulhasnagar, Thane, an earthen pot was strung high at the seventh-floor level. While the Govindas were waiting to come along, break the pot, and earn the prize money of Rs. 55,000, at around 11 pm, in a classic ‘how’s the josh high sir’ moment, a 22-year- old man high on festival spirits and alcohol, stirred the anxiety of the onlookers after climbing seven floors of a building, sliding up to the terrace from which the Dahi Handi was tied, scaled the rope with bare hands, and cracked the pot.

The Time of India shared the video on Instagram, which garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. A user commented, “Give him a government job as promised by the Maharashtra govt”, while another commented, “Strength and stamina”. Another user commented, “And I am quite shocked, people supporting him, motivating a drunk man. Wahhhh mera desh badal raha hai”.

Check the video here –

The organizers quickly took action and lowered the rope to bring back the man safely to the ground. Cops deployed at the spot arrested the man, who was identified as Bhola Waghmare. He was charged with creating a nuisance in public by consuming alcohol.

As per a report in the news portal, when produced in court on Saturday, lawyer Sumeet Gemnani argued on behalf of Bhola saying that the organizers should give Bhola the prize money of Rs. 55,000. The lawyer argued that the organizers had not specified how to break the Dahi Handi. Gemnani said, “The government should consider providing him a job under the 5% reservation quota announced by the state government for Govindas.”

