WATCH: Drunk Man Tries to Drown Bear after Entering its Enclosure in Polish Zoo

In a bizarre incident, a man was seen entering a bear enclosure in Warsaw Zoo and then picking up a fight with the wild animal. The incident has left many baffled.

A nearly one-minute long video showed the 23-year-old man standing inside the enclosure and while the bear walked towards him, he jumped into the tunnel of water to have an escape. While he swam to the other side, the bear too jumped inside the water and the two were then seen fighting each other.





According to reports, firefighters had to be called in immediately to tackle the situation and rescue the man, who has been reported to be inebriated. He was charged with animal cruelty and also for not wearing a face mask (mandatory in Poland).





“Sabina, an old bear who was attacked by an adult man, physically came out of this event unscathed, but she is very stressed,” the zoo stated in a release. They also mentioned that while, Sabina was used to human presence but she has never been exposed to such a human attack previously. The incident only made the bear angrier, who then "sat in the water and growled."

In a Facebook post, the zoo authority said, “At the time of this event, fortunately for this intruder, only Sabina was on the catwalk, although she is in good shape for her age, she is not such an efficient bear, otherwise the man would have had much less chance of surviving this event without serious injuries."



