Watch: Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights up to Pay Tribute to Gandhi on His 151st Birth Anniversary

The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, lit up on Friday to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. The iconic structure, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, displayed various famous quotes by MK Gandhi in a wonderful show of lights.

One of the quotes read, "Peace between countries must rest on the solid foundation of love between individuals." The others were – “The future depends on what you do today” and “Love is the strongest force the world possesses and yet it is the humblest imaginable.”

The three powerful quotes by Gandhi are as meaningful as ever even decades after he left us. A video of the exhibition was shared on the official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa. The post accompanied another quote by Gandhi – “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” It added, “Immortal words spoken by Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the entire nation of India. Burj Khalifa lights up with an LED show to honour his journey and to celebrate his 151st birthday.”

The video also showed images of Gandhi spinning wheel or charkha and projected the national tricolour flag of India. The clip is being widely shared on social media ever since it surfaced online. It has attracted over 47 thousand views so far.

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world”- Immortal words spoken by #MahatmaGandhi, the father of the entire nation of India. #BurjKhalifa lights up with an LED show to honour his journey and to celebrate his 151st birthday. pic.twitter.com/AAgcDztrb8 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2020

A special cultural programme was hosted in Dubai by the Consulate General of India. The theme of the event was “Relevance of Gandhi’s message in the 21st century”. A tree plantation drive and a cleanliness campaign were also organized to celebrate Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary. The official Twitter handle of the consulate posted several images of members taking part in the event. Check out the images of tree plantation drive here:

Tree plantation on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary celebrations of #MahatmaGandhi in association with IPF Sharjah, IA, Sharjah & Consulate in Sharjah Indian School. 151 such saplings will be planted in Sharjah to mark the occasion. @ICCR_Delhi @DDNewslive @IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/iWb21x9jlk — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 2, 2020

Watch the pictures of cleanliness drive undertaken by the members here:

Consulate officials led by Consul General Dr. Aman Puri undertook a special cleanliness drive inline with the principles of #Bapu "Swachhata Hi Seva" to mark his 151st birth anniversary. @ICCR_Delhi @DDNewslive @IndembAbuDhabi #GandhiJayanti #mahatmagandhi #MKGandhi pic.twitter.com/s5IQ1lExvB — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 2, 2020

The special cleanliness drive was an initiative by Consulate officials led by Consul General Dr. Aman Puri, with the principles of Bapu – "Swachhata Hi Seva".