Watch: Duck Feeds Food to Fish, Netizens Explain It's Not What It Looks Like

Similar to humans animals also have emotions. Although they are unable to express themselves through words, as humans do, animals harbour feelings of joy, sadness, and empathy within them. Recently, a video that has become a viral sensation on the Internet portrays a similar scene where a duck can be seen feeding a school of fish.

An account named Gabriele Corno shared the unusual video on the micro-blogging site, grabbing the eyeballs of netizens. “The sharing of food is the basis of social life,” read the tweet.

The sharing of food is the basis of social life. pic.twitter.com/96bXxRO84g — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 29, 2022

In the adorable video, we witness a duck standing on a crate filled with fodder. Several other fodder crates can be seen lying around. Below the crates, a school of fish was spotted huddled together, swimming in a union. However, what caught the eye of users was that the duck after eating the grains from the crates made sure to feed the fish as well.

The fowl was seen pecking the grains off the crates and bending down to put them in the fish’s mouths. The fish seemed to be excited and eager to eat the fodder as they gathered together, just below the duck.

No sooner than the video surfaced on the social media platform Twitter users were quick to comment. While one user wrote, “We should follow the example of animals!” another commented, “That’s amazing. Never seen anything like it before.”

Nous devrions prendre exemple des animaux ! — Cruella1323 🇷🇺 (@cruella1323) August 29, 2022

That's amazing. Never seen anything like it before. — AlexWaltens (@AlexWaltens) August 30, 2022

However, the video also drew in some rational explanations. Users explained in the comments that since ducks are unable to swallow their food, they tend to wet them first and then eat. In this case, the duck was following a similar rule by dipping the grains in the water. The fish were just nibbling the crumbs that fell from the fodder.

While one user rationalised, “It’s not sharing food. It’s dunking it in water so it can swallow it easier,” another explained, “The term is called anthropomorphism, putting human characteristics on animals. A duck will wet dry food to swallow, the fish are simply grabbing what’s falling off.

It's not sharing food. It's dunking it in water so it can swallow it easier. — ᚨᚾᛞᚱᛖ ᛒᚢᛖ (@BueAndre) August 30, 2022

The term is called anthropomorphism, putting human characteristics on animals. A duck will wet dry food to swallow, the fish are simply grabbing what’s falling off. — Boca G (@BocaG) August 29, 2022

Even with the divided opinions, the video has managed to garner over 1.5 million views and amassed a whopping 66.2k likes on Twitter.

